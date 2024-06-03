Kory McCrimmon: Boy, 13, to appear in court over death of 16-year-old following disturbance in Glasgow park
A 13-year-old boy is set to appear in court later today in connection with the death of another teenager in Glasgow. Kory McCrimmon, 16, was seriously injured during a disturbance at Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street at around 8.15pm on Friday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on the afternoon of Sunday (June 2). Police Scotland said the 13-year-old is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday (June 3).
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.