Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old boy is set to appear in court later today in connection with the death of another teenager in Glasgow. Kory McCrimmon, 16, was seriously injured during a disturbance at Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street at around 8.15pm on Friday.

Kory McCrimmon, 16, was seriously injured during a disturbance at Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street at around 8.15pm on Friday. He died on Sunday, June 2.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on the afternoon of Sunday (June 2). Police Scotland said the 13-year-old is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday (June 3).