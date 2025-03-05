Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stockwell, south London, have officially named the victim as 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell.

Meanwhile, police continue to appeal for information as reports emerge that the gunmen posed as delivery drivers. A man who identified himself as Lathaniel’s uncle told the PA news agency, “They came on a moped dressed as Deliveroo drivers.”

Police were called at 3.21pm on Tuesday, March 4, to reports of a shooting on Paradise Road. Officers arrived alongside emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service, but despite their efforts, Lathaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family is being supported by specialist officers, and a homicide investigation is now underway. Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, leading the investigation, described the shooting as “a horrendous crime, which has shocked the local community and beyond.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with Lathaniel’s family and friends at this devastating time. Our investigation is continuing at pace, examining CCTV and collecting witness statements.”

She urged anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area around Paradise Road to come forward, adding, “We need the help of the public too – if you were in the local area, please think back to yesterday afternoon and come forward with any information, no matter how small.”

At this stage, no arrests have been made, and police have not yet determined a motive for the attack. Officers have been deployed to reassure the local community and engage with nearby schools.

Lathaniel, described as a “very bright” student, was a Manchester United fan who enjoyed playing PlayStation 5 and had one sibling, a sister. A resident who knew his mother described him as “very bright at school,” while another shared that his father worked at a nearby go-karting facility.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 4116/4MAR, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.