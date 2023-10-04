Laurence Fox: politician and actor arrested by Met Police on suspicion of conspiring to damage ULEZ cameras
Fox, who caused controversy with a recent GB News appearance, was seen on video at home with police officer surrounding him
Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to damage ULEZ cameras and encouraging others to do the same.
The actor-turned-politician uploaded a video of himself onto the X (formerly Twitter) account of The Reclaim Party, which he leads on Wednesday 4 October. Met Police officers could be seen searching his property in the background of the footage as Fox said: "Look how many coppers there are around my house."
He also blasted the move by officer, branding the decision as an example of a "surveillance state".
The Reclaime Party said in a statement on X: "This morning Laurence Fox was arrested at his home in London and has been taken to a Police Station. No further updates will be provided until more information is available."
In a statement, a Met Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.
"He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody."
Fox found himself in hot water with broadcaster GB News last week, after he used misogynistic language when speaking about a female journalist while appearing on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme.
Both Fox and Wootton, who was hosting the show, have been suspended by the channel while an internal investigation is underway. Ofcom confirmed that it had received more than 8,800 complaints about the segment on the show since it aired live last week.