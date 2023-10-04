Fox, who caused controversy with a recent GB News appearance, was seen on video at home with police officer surrounding him

Laurence Fox has been arrested by Met Police officers on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed. (Credit: Getty Images)

Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to damage ULEZ cameras and encouraging others to do the same.

The actor-turned-politician uploaded a video of himself onto the X (formerly Twitter) account of The Reclaim Party, which he leads on Wednesday 4 October. Met Police officers could be seen searching his property in the background of the footage as Fox said: "Look how many coppers there are around my house."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also blasted the move by officer, branding the decision as an example of a "surveillance state".

The Reclaime Party said in a statement on X: "This morning Laurence Fox was arrested at his home in London and has been taken to a Police Station. No further updates will be provided until more information is available."

In a statement, a Met Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

"He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fox found himself in hot water with broadcaster GB News last week, after he used misogynistic language when speaking about a female journalist while appearing on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme.