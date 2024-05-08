Leazes Park: Body found in search for missing 19-year-old Reagan Brown in Newcastle park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager last seen on bank holiday Monday. Reagan Brown, 19, from Hexham, was first reported missing from the Leazes Park area of Newcastle city centre, prompting extensive enquiries from the police.
Northumbria Police said a body was found in the park on Wednesday (May 8) afternoon. Although formal identification is yet to take place, Reagan’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.
The force said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Reagan’s loved ones at this difficult time, and we would ask they are given privacy as they attempt to process this sad news.
“We'd like to thank those who helped with the search, as well as everyone who shared our appeal and provided information. Your support does not go unnoticed.”