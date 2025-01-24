Lee Symons: Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexual offences against three men and woman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Lee Symons, attached to the West Area Command Unit, was suspended from duty in December 2022 and was charged on December 23 with assault by penetration and five counts of sexual assault (by touching).
These offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 2012 and 2018 against the same man.
PS Symons was also charged on 23 December with five further counts of sexual assault by touching on dates between 2009 and 2021. Three of these counts relate to alleged offences against a man, the remaining two counts relate to alleged offences against another man and a woman.
All of the offences are alleged to have taken place against people known to him, Metropolitan Police said.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 January.