A mum and child have died after being hit by a car which crashed on a main road in Leeds.

Police believe the victims were pedestrians and were hit by a white Audi car after it left the road at around 8.30am on Monday (16 January).

The vehicle then collided with the wall of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership on Scott Hall Road, in the Sheepscar area of Leeds. The woman and the child were both pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital, where he is under arrest, and is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, described the incident as “tragic” and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 260 of 16/01.