Leeds Road: Crews rushed to scene after major fire breaks out in Bradford
A road in Bradford has been closed following a major fire. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to Leeds Road to deal with the incident, which is believed to have occurred at Heaton Motor Factors near popular restaurant Akbar's.
Video footage shows the crews on scene shortly after 1pm on Wednesday. The fire was first reported at 11.54am, the fire service said. Seven pumps and one aerial unit are on the scene. The bus service in the area has also been diverted while the incident is dealt with.
