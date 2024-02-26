Leeds tower block fire: Residents evacuated from Oatland Towers as blaze sees four people rushed to hospital
A Leeds tower block was evacuated after fire broke out which saw four people rushed to hospital. The fire, at Oatland Towers in Little London, prompted a huge response from emergency services this morning (February 26).
There were seven fire crews in attendance, as well as an air ambulance. It came after the blaze broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of the building.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am, as two of the top floors were evacuated.
In an update at 10am, the service said firefighters had extinguished the blaze and a number of casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service, as damping down took place. Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed four patients were conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary.
