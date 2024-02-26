Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds tower block was evacuated after fire broke out which saw four people rushed to hospital. The fire, at Oatland Towers in Little London, prompted a huge response from emergency services this morning (February 26).

There were seven fire crews in attendance, as well as an air ambulance. It came after the blaze broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of the building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am, as two of the top floors were evacuated.

Fire crews attended a blaze at Oatland Towers in Leeds this morning. Picture: James Hardisty