A five-month-old baby who went into cardiac arrest following a ‘neglect incident’ at Legoland Windsor has died in hospital. A 27-year-old woman from Witham, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury on Thursday (May 2). She is on police bail until July 26.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Eele, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating a distressing incident involving a very young child at Legoland Windsor earlier this week. Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who sadly died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time.

“We are working closely with the team at Legoland Windsor Resort but would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident, specifically anyone who was queueing for the Coastguard HQ boat ride between around 11.30am and 12:45pm.

“Get in touch either by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number INC-20240502-0977. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.