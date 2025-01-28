Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The death of former Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium has been ruled accidental by an inquest jury.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jury delivered its conclusion on Tuesday at Leicester City Hall after examining the circumstances surrounding the October 2018 crash.

Alongside Srivaddhanaprabha, the victims included the helicopter’s pilot, Eric Swaffer, his partner and co-pilot, Izabela Lechowicz, and passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior coroner Catherine Mason directed the jury that the only conclusion legally permissible was an accidental death.

In their conclusion, read aloud by the foreperson, the jury stated: “The helicopter had all airworthiness and maintenance certificates. It was found that the pilot, Eric Swaffer, took all available and appropriate options to try to regain control of the helicopter.”

The death of former Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium has been ruled accidental by an inquest jury. | Getty Images

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff outside the stadium following a Leicester City FC match. The helicopter lost control due to a mechanical fault and was engulfed in flames upon impact, killing all five on board.

During the hearing, photographs of the victims were displayed in court as the jury’s conclusion was read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire and beloved figure at Leicester City FC, was widely credited with transforming the club, including its historic Premier League title win in 2016.

Senior coroner Catherine Mason paid tribute to the people who died in the helicopter crash and said: “Five innocent lives were cruelly lost on October 27 2018, lives that were cut too short.

“This huge loss will be borne by the families for the rest of their lives, a loss that is also felt by the community of Leicester. It has been a long journey. Just over six years for you, the families, to get the answers you wanted as to how your loved ones came by their deaths. I hope you feel through these inquests that you now have a voice.”

Ms Mason also praised the emergency services workers who responded to the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “From what I have heard in evidence and indeed saw with my own eyes in part…is that large numbers of extremely brave men and women selflessly strived to deal with the aftermath of this crash.”