12th Aug 2024, 1:23pm
A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed in London’s Leicester Square.

The Metropolitan Police said the two victims had been taken to hospital but were unable to give details about the extent of their injuries.

The man is in custody and he is thought to be the only suspect.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody.

“We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”

