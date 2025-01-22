Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 12-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Birmingham has been named as Leo Ross, who was described as 'lovely and bright'.

Leo, a pupil at Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy, was found near Scribers Lane in Hall Green with a stab wound to his stomach shortly after 3pm on Tuesday. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead at around 7.30pm.

Executive Headteacher Diane Henson paid tribute to Leo, saying: “Leo was a lively and happy young man. He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him. He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community.”

She added that the school has opened a book of condolence with the family’s permission and is supporting students during this difficult time. “Our thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today,” she said.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Leo’s murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues. Chief Superintendent Richard North, Birmingham Local Policing Area commander, described the incident as “an appalling and senseless attack” and urged the public not to speculate on the motive.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage from the area at the time, to get in touch with us as soon as possible to help us build as clear a picture as possible,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the young boy’s family today. Parents around the country will hear this news and be unable to comprehend the pain they must be feeling.”

Police are continuing reassurance patrols in the local area and working with schools, parents, and community partners to tackle knife crime. Chief Superintendent North said: “This work must and will continue. Today, our focus is on the family of the young boy who has lost his life in such a tragic way, and ensuring we get justice for him and his family.”

Anyone with information, photos, CCTV, or dashcam footage related to the incident is urged to contact West Midlands Police.