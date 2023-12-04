Leominster A49 fire: seven tonnes of toilet paper go up in flames during lorry fire
A lorry driver has been hailed for his actions after a lorry carrying seven tonnes of toilet paper went up in flames on the A49 near Leominster
Fire crews were scrambled to the A49 north of Leominster in Herefordshire at 8.30am on Saturday to reports of a large goods vehicle fire. The driver had managed to get his lorry into a lay-by which has now been closed off for 48 hours as recovery and clean-up takes place.
A spokesperson for Leominster Fire Station said: "Two crews manning a pump and the water carrier from Leominster (assisted by a crew from Kingsland fire station) were turned out to a large goods vehicle that had caught fire on the A49 going north out of Leominster. Thankfully, the lorry driver managed to get his load containing 7 tonnes of toilet paper off the carriageway into a lay-by."
Crews tackled the blaze, with the freezing conditions proving challenging. The Environment Agency and National Highways were also there to assist with the fuel, oil and water run-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.