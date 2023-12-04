A lorry driver has been hailed for his actions after a lorry carrying seven tonnes of toilet paper went up in flames on the A49 near Leominster

The scene of the lorry fire. Photo: Leominster Fire Station.

Fire crews were scrambled to the A49 north of Leominster in Herefordshire at 8.30am on Saturday to reports of a large goods vehicle fire. The driver had managed to get his lorry into a lay-by which has now been closed off for 48 hours as recovery and clean-up takes place.

A spokesperson for Leominster Fire Station said: "Two crews manning a pump and the water carrier from Leominster (assisted by a crew from Kingsland fire station) were turned out to a large goods vehicle that had caught fire on the A49 going north out of Leominster. Thankfully, the lorry driver managed to get his load containing 7 tonnes of toilet paper off the carriageway into a lay-by."