Lesma-Rose Wibier: Family pay tribute to 'beautiful girl', 4, who died in suspected arson attack in Rusholme
Lesma-Rose Wibier, died in hospital after being pulled from the blaze at a property in the Rusholme area of the city at about 12.30 on Sunday (March 2).
Greater Manchester Police said a 44-year-old woman known to Lesma-Rose, initially detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, had now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Paying tribute to Lesma-Rose, her family said: “Lesma-Rose was the star of the family. Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.
“She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others. She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”
Lesma-Rose's family have asked for privacy at this time, the police said.