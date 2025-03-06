Lesma-Rose Wibier: Family pay tribute to 'beautiful girl', 4, who died in suspected arson attack in Rusholme

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

6th Mar 2025, 7:53pm

The family of a four-year-old girl who died following a house fire in a suspected arson attack on Sunday have paid tribute to the ‘beautiful girl’.

Lesma-Rose Wibier, died in hospital after being pulled from the blaze at a property in the Rusholme area of the city at about 12.30 on Sunday (March 2).

Greater Manchester Police said a 44-year-old woman known to Lesma-Rose, initially detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, had now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Paying tribute to Lesma-Rose, her family said: “Lesma-Rose was the star of the family. Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.

Lesma-Rose Wibier, aged four, died in a suspected arson attack
“She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others. She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”

Lesma-Rose's family have asked for privacy at this time, the police said.

