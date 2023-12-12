Let's all think of the less fortunate this Christmas as food bank donations are fall, while demand increases
Not only are we still in a cost-of-living crisis but the winter has seen added strain on food banks
Christmas is a time that (sadly) is synonymous with peak consumerism culture. What matching pyjamas do you need? Which new Christmas decorations, wrapping paper, and everything else in between do you need to buy?
The allure of it all is too much for most of us and extremely off-putting for a few. But perhaps a key message is lost at this time of year. It's also a time for family, togetherness, and a good opportunity to reflect on those who are less fortunate.
And I think it's even more important to think of those struggling this year. Not only are we still in a cost-of-living crisis but the winter has seen added strain on food banks. Demand is rising, but sadly donations are falling.
Reports show that food banks across Scotland are facing a fall in supplies, and FareShare in Ashford has reported a drop of 40% in donations. That all feeds into how it was revealed last month that it will be a tough holiday season due to the pressures we're all facing.
Axios reports that this is significant because higher grocery prices mean consumers are less likely to donate food over Christmas — putting nonprofits in a tough spot for the festive period. So, perhaps this Christmas - with all of us facing the squeeze - we could try and not to overindulge and instead pick up a couple of items in our Christmas shop to donate to those who really need them. It may not be a massive sacrifice for many of us, but it could just make all the difference to someone much less fortunate.
You may not be aware of how to do this, so websites like trusseltrust.org and givehope.uk are good places to start. I think we could all carry our heads a little higher into the New Year knowing that we truly tried to make others with few places to turn to have a much more special Christmas.
