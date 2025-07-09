A 12-year-old boy has died in a flat fire in Lewisham, south-east London.

The blaze broke out at the maisonette in Lewisham Road, Lewisham, shortly before midnight on Tuesday (July 9), with a 54-year-old woman also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or changing injuries.

London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, supported by the Metropolitan Police, but at this stage it is not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Danian Reid said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved. We continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire.

“We understand the impact this will have on the community and there will be local neighbourhood officers, and other emergency services, in the area as inquiries continue.”

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the fire, which destroyed the maisonette that was on the ground and first floors, London Fire Brigade said.