Lewisham High Street: London street closed and traffic diverted following 'disturbance' as police at scene
The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Lewisham High Street at around 10.45am.
According to reports, the police on the scene were speaking to a man inside an address at the location and conducted enquiries to “establish whether anyone else is inside the property.”
The police said in a statement: “Due to an ongoing incident in Lewisham High Street towards Lee High Road, traffic will be diverted and may be heavier than usual. Please plan your journey accordingly.”