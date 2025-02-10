Lewisham High Street: London street closed and traffic diverted following 'disturbance' as police at scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

10th Feb 2025, 2:56pm
Lewisham High Street has been closed following a 'disturbance'placeholder image
Lewisham High Street has been closed following a 'disturbance' | Getty Images/iStockphoto
A street in London has been closed following a ‘disturbance’ on Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Lewisham High Street at around 10.45am.

According to reports, the police on the scene were speaking to a man inside an address at the location and conducted enquiries to “establish whether anyone else is inside the property.”

The police said in a statement: “Due to an ongoing incident in Lewisham High Street towards Lee High Road, traffic will be diverted and may be heavier than usual. Please plan your journey accordingly.”

