A street in London has been closed following a ‘disturbance’ on Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Lewisham High Street at around 10.45am.

According to reports, the police on the scene were speaking to a man inside an address at the location and conducted enquiries to “establish whether anyone else is inside the property.”

The police said in a statement: “Due to an ongoing incident in Lewisham High Street towards Lee High Road, traffic will be diverted and may be heavier than usual. Please plan your journey accordingly.”