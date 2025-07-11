Linwood: Man and woman investigated after two dogs left to die in hot car in Paisley
Police Scotland were alerted by concerned members of the public who saw the dogs - a Maltese and an Alsatian Lurcher Cross - inside a parked vehicle in Linwood on Thursday (July 10) around 1.05pm. Police believed the dogs were in distress due to the high temperatures.
Officers attended the scene and forced entry into the car. The dogs were rushed to a local vet but were pronounced dead on arrival.
Police Scotland confirmed: “Two people, a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal after the death of their two dogs in a car in Linwood, Paisley on Thursday, 10 July 2025.”
With warm weather forecast to continue across Scotland, police are urging pet owners to take precautions. “We encourage the public to follow the Scottish SPCA guidance on dog care in the summer,” a spokesperson added.
Advice on protecting dogs in hot weather can be found at the Scottish SPCA website: scottishspca.org/advice/dogs/dog-care-in-summer.