Two dogs have died after being left in a hot car in Paisley.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland were alerted by concerned members of the public who saw the dogs - a Maltese and an Alsatian Lurcher Cross - inside a parked vehicle in Linwood on Thursday (July 10) around 1.05pm. Police believed the dogs were in distress due to the high temperatures.

Officers attended the scene and forced entry into the car. The dogs were rushed to a local vet but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland confirmed: “Two people, a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal after the death of their two dogs in a car in Linwood, Paisley on Thursday, 10 July 2025.”

Two dogs die after being left in a hot car in Paisley | Getty Images/iStockphoto

With warm weather forecast to continue across Scotland, police are urging pet owners to take precautions. “We encourage the public to follow the Scottish SPCA guidance on dog care in the summer,” a spokesperson added.

Advice on protecting dogs in hot weather can be found at the Scottish SPCA website: scottishspca.org/advice/dogs/dog-care-in-summer.