Mystery still surrounds what happened to a young woman who disappeared after a house party - but police say they have not given up on solving the case.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder probe has been launched into the case of Lisa Dorrian. She has not been seen for 20 years, after having disappeared in February 2005.

Now police have appeared on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme in a bid to work out what exactly happened to her - and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: “We are appealing again today, for people to come forward and tell us anything they remember about the weekend Lisa went missing, no matter how insignificant.

“We believe there are people watching today who know how Lisa’s life ended and we believe those answers are out there, within the community.”

Lisa Dorrian, from Bangor, was just 25 years old when she was murdered. She was last seen alive on the night of Sunday February 27, 2005 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park

The appeal comes 20 years after the 25-year-old’s disappearance on Sunday, February 27 after a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park in Northern Ireland.

Lisa was 5ft and slim, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt with lettering on the front, cream tracksuit bottoms and white furry ‘moon’ boots. Her family says she had everything to live for as she was about to come into about £60,000 compensation for an accident which had left her with some scars. They are convinced she was murdered and believe there is someone out there who knows exactly what happened to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her sister Joanne Dorrian, who also appeared on the Crimewatch episode, said: “We really looked up to Lisa, she was my idol. She was just a really beautiful person to be around and we have so many great memories. We’ve campaigned now for 20 years and this has been all-consuming for our family.

“There are people out there who could come forward and tell us what happened. This is not impossible to solve and Lisa is not impossible to find. Just think about Lisa, come forward and tell us where she is.”

The episode of BBC Crimewatch can be viewed here.

Details about Lisa’s family’s campaign to find out what happened to her can be read at https://lisadorrian.co.uk/.

as

Anyone with information about Lisa’s murder can contact detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa’s murder or for information that results in the recovery of her body.