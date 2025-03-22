Lisa Dorrian: Police launch Crimewatch appeal as part of bid to solve the murder of woman, 25 in Northern Ireland
A murder probe has been launched into the case of Lisa Dorrian. She has not been seen for 20 years, after having disappeared in February 2005.
Now police have appeared on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme in a bid to work out what exactly happened to her - and to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: “We are appealing again today, for people to come forward and tell us anything they remember about the weekend Lisa went missing, no matter how insignificant.
“We believe there are people watching today who know how Lisa’s life ended and we believe those answers are out there, within the community.”
The appeal comes 20 years after the 25-year-old’s disappearance on Sunday, February 27 after a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park in Northern Ireland.
Lisa was 5ft and slim, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt with lettering on the front, cream tracksuit bottoms and white furry ‘moon’ boots. Her family says she had everything to live for as she was about to come into about £60,000 compensation for an accident which had left her with some scars. They are convinced she was murdered and believe there is someone out there who knows exactly what happened to her.
Her sister Joanne Dorrian, who also appeared on the Crimewatch episode, said: “We really looked up to Lisa, she was my idol. She was just a really beautiful person to be around and we have so many great memories. We’ve campaigned now for 20 years and this has been all-consuming for our family.
“There are people out there who could come forward and tell us what happened. This is not impossible to solve and Lisa is not impossible to find. Just think about Lisa, come forward and tell us where she is.”
Details about Lisa’s family’s campaign to find out what happened to her can be read at https://lisadorrian.co.uk/.
Anyone with information about Lisa’s murder can contact detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland on 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa’s murder or for information that results in the recovery of her body.
