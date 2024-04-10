Lisa Kelsall: 'loving' grandmother-to-be killed following fatal collision on M6 near Warrington
A “loving” grandmother-to-be was killed following a fatal collision on the M6.
Lisa Kelsall, 52, died after she was struck by a white Citroen Relay van on the M62 slip road. Cheshire Police officers attended the scene at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning (April 9) after receiving reports of concern for the safety of a woman. However, Ms Kelsall was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute to Ms Kelsall, her family said in a statement: "(A) Loving daughter, mother and grandmother to be, taken too soon. RIP Lisa Kelsall. Forever in our hearts." Officers arrested the 47-year-old van driver on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after he failed to stop at the scene. He has since been released from custody under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to come forward. Cheshire Police said: “Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage, witnessed the collision or saw Lisa's car, a white Vauxhall Mokka, traveling northbound on the M6 from Staffordshire toward Cheshire prior to the incident between 11.30pm on Monday 8 April and midnight of Tuesday 9 April, to get in touch.
“Anyone with any information is urged report it to Cheshire Police quoting IML-1796179 via the Cheshire Police website or call 101. Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via the Crimestoppers website.”
