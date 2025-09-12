A woman was “upskirted” as she waited at a busy mainline railway station.

Police have now released this picture of a man they want to talk to about the incident.

Upskirting is when someone tries to take a picture or video under someone's clothing without their consent to see their genitals, buttocks, or underwear. It is a form of sexual abuse intended to cause humiliation, distress, or sexual gratification and is punishable by up to two years in prison - and offenders may also be placed on the sex offenders' register.

Officers want to speak to this man after a woman was upskirted at a mainline railway station | British Transport Police

This happened at Liverpool Lime Street railway station at about 10.10am on Saturday, August 16. A woman was waiting on platform 7 to get on her train when she was upskirted.

A British Transport Police statement said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 123 of August 18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.