Llanddowror crash: two dead and two others hospitalised after fatal crash on A477 in west Wales
Two people were killed following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 13 at around 4pm. The crash occurred on the A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses.
The road remained closed for some time while emergency services worked at the scene. A spokesman for the force said on Thursday evening said: "It is anticipated that the road will remain closed for some time."
According to Traffic Wales the four-mile stretch of road, located just west of Carmarthen, has now reopened to vehicles. The two injured people have remained in hospital to be treated for their injuries.
