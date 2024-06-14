Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dyfed-Powys Police said that two people have been killed and two other were hospitalised following a crash in west Wales.

Two people were killed following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 13 at around 4pm. The crash occurred on the A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses.

The road remained closed for some time while emergency services worked at the scene. A spokesman for the force said on Thursday evening said: "It is anticipated that the road will remain closed for some time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...