A child has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a "helicopter funfair ride" due to “human error”.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the Llandudno Victorian Extravaganza in North Wales, described by organisers as Wales’s “largest free family event.” According to the Welsh Ambulance Service, emergency crews were called to Mostyn Street at around 10.20am.

Organisers confirmed that two children were involved, and that one child remains in hospital but is “in a stable condition.”

Chris Williams, director of Llandudno Community Events CIC told Sky news that an internal investigation by the ride operator found that “human error” was to blame.

“The Llandudno Victorian Extravaganza organisers are in contact with the parents of the children and have been informed that the child in hospital is in a stable condition,” Williams said.

“The parents have said 'that it could have been a lot worse'. We wish the family a speedy recovery from the incident and are here to support them in any way we can.”

Although the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reportedly gave clearance for the ride to continue operating, organisers made the decision to close it for the remainder of the three-day event “out of respect for the family.”

A HSE spokesperson confirmed: “HSE is aware of the incident. We have visited the site and an investigation was conducted.”