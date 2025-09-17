Human remains have been found at a beauty spot - which is now being combed by police for clues

The grisly discovery was made on Saturday on the shore of Loch Lomond in Scotland. Detectives have now identified the remains as belonging to a 38-year-old man called Graham Wright, who had been reported missing from Glasgow in August.

Police Scotland, who were called to the Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, after a member of the public found the remains, have appealed for help in finding out what happened to Mr Wright. The death is being treated as unexplained and his family has been informed.

Mr Wright was reported missing on Monday, August 25 after last being seen at about midday on Wednesday, August 20 on Cumberland Street in Glasgow - and he may have been in the same area on Friday, September 5 at 9.30am.

As part of the investigation detectives and local officers have called on a dog unit, air support unit and a dive and marine unit.

Loch Lomond | Canva/Getty Images

Det Supt Peter Sharp said: "Our thoughts are with Graham's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers. It is vital we get answers for them and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish how his remains came to be on the shore of Loch Lomond.

"A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including door-to-door enquiries and examining all available CCTV footage in the area.

"The area can be busy with visitors and dog walkers, and I would urge anyone who was staying in the area to come forward, as any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital. Please think back - do you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary whilst in the area?

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area, specifically on the A82, between Monday, September, 1 and Saturday, September 13 as you may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation. We are also appealing for information from anyone who was onboard a boat, or any other vessel, or anyone who may have been using the water near to Firkin Point for any purpose around this time. If you have information or CCTV, or could help with our investigation please come forward.

"A significant amount of resources have been dedicated to this investigation and searches of the area will continue. Please be reassured we are doing everything we can to get answers and there will be a large police presence as these enquiries continue."

Supt Mark Stirling said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to Graham's family and friends as they try to come to terms with their loss. We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far. We will have additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance, this includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division, as well as national resources. If anyone has any concerns, or information, please speak to officers."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1400 of Saturday, September 13.