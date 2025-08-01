An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a campsite - while his family were in the next-door tent.

The crime happened between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday. Police say the man went into the boy’s tent and sexually assaulted him before leaving the area.

He was white, in his late 30s or 40s, 5ft 10in and bald.

Det Insp Christopher Macleod said: “This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy, who was camping overnight with his family and it is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including carrying out enquiries in the local area and reviewing all available CCTV footage.”

It happened at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite in Drumnadrochit, Scotland.

Det Insp Macleod added: "I would urge anyone who was staying in the Drumnadrochit area to come forward, as any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital.

"Please think back - do you recognise anyone who matches the description of the suspect? Or did you see anyone behaving in a strange manner, giving cause for concern, or loitering in the area? I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, or who has seen something suspicious.

"We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far. This incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"Please be reassured this is a significant investigation and there will be a large police presence in the area. This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division. Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0167 of July 31. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.