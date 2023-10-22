From the Scottish Highlands, to Eden Project in Cornwall - here are the top 10 UK locations on Brits' bucket lists

We all love going abroad to find something exotic and new. But some of the most stunning scenery you will ever see if right here in the UK. From the Scottish Highlands, to the rugged coast down in Cornwall, there are so many sights to behold in the UK that it seems many who live here have not yet had the opportunity to see.

Research commissioned by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) - which has teamed up with Visit Kent, Southeastern, St. Pancras International and the King’s Cross Neighbourhood, to launch an extended fourth version of its popular LNER Green Guide series - looks at the top UK destinations Brits want to see that they have not been to before.

Featured in the top ten of the list are the likes of the Eden Project in Cornwall, Stonehenge, and the Lake District. The poll, of 2000 Brits, revealed 11 per cent are stuck in a holiday rut, as 60 per cent like familiarity while 13 per cent are ‘afraid to risk trying somewhere new’. Another 18 per cent are unsure of where to go.

LNER managing director, David Horne, said: “This autumn, we’re delighted to partner with other leading travel and tourism partners - to bring green travel inspiration to millions dreaming of staycations. We’re lucky to live in a country with vibrant, diverse, and beautiful locations all within easy reach by the most sustainable form of transport. Whether you’re looking to explore sweeping scenery, historic landmarks or cities buzzing with life, the possibilities are endless.”

Take a look at the top 10 destinations on the list below - how many have you visited?

1 . Ben Nevis, Scotland (Hamish Frost / SWNS) No. 9 on the list of UK destinations Brits want to see

2 . Stonehenge, Salisbury (SWNS) No. 8 on the list of UK destinations Brits want to see - according to London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

3 . Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast (SWNS) No. 7 on list of UK destinations on Brits' wishlists