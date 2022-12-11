Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is alleged to be the ‘third conspirator’ behind the downing of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988

Scottish authorities have said that a Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988 is in United States custody.

American officials announced charges against Abu Agila Mas’ud, the suspect, two years ago. It has been alleged that he played a key role in the blast that killed 270 people. In 2020, Mas’ud was charged by the US Attorney General William Barr with being the third person involved in the terrorist attack.

At the time, he was said to be in Libyan custody and Barr said US authorities would work “arm in arm” with their Scottish counterparts.

Barr said: “Let there be no mistake, no amount of time or distance will stop the US and our Scottish partners from pursuing justice in this case.”

Mas’ud had reportedly been kidnapped by a militia group in Libya last month, sparking speculation that he was set to be handed over to American authorities in order to stand trial.

The reconstructed remains of Pan Am flight 103 (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: "The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi ("Mas’ud" or "Masoud") is in US custody.

"Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with Al Megrahi to justice."

The US Department of Justice has also said: “The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi.

“He is expected to make his initial appearance in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Additional details, including information regarding public access to the initial appearance, will be forthcoming.”

In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing Pan Am 103 after he stood trial at a specially convened Scottish court in the Netherlands. The former Libyan intelligence officer was found guilty of mass murder in 2001. He was jailed for life but later released on compassionate grounds by the Scottish government in 2009 after he was diagnosed with cancer. He died in Libya in 2012.

Megrahi was the only man to be convicted over the attack, and always maintained his innocence. Over the course of his sentence, he launched two appeals against it, however one was unsuccessful and the other was abandoned.

In January 2021, Megrahi’s family lost an appeal against his conviction at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lawyers of Megrahi’s family said the decision to move Mas’ud into US custody may have implications on the miscarriage of justice appeal rejected against the late client.

File photo taken February 18, 1992 in Tripoli shows convicted Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi (C) being escorted by security officers (Photo by MANOOCHER DEGHATI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lawyer Aamer Anwar said Mas’ud’s confession was extracted by a Libyan law enforcement agent in 2012 while he was in prison in the North African nation – which would not be legally recognised in Scotland or the US.

Adding that Mas’ud’s confession could “fundamentally undermine” Megrahi’s case, Anwar said in a statement: “We find it astonishing that the US now claims that Mas’ud was given 500 dollars by Megrahi to buy clothes to fill the suitcase but Megrahi then also bought the clothes too.

“We are now trying to imagine the ridiculous situation that Mas’ud will say ‘I bought the clothes’ (presumably from Marys House, Malta) which would fundamentally undermine Megrahi’s case.

“What will the Scottish Crown Office say ‘No you didn’t’ especially as it played a key role in their case against Al-Megrahi.”