The India Club: Historic London restaurant to close after more than 70 years - what was on the menu?
The restaurant played an important role in bridging relations between India and the UK
There are few eateries in the UK more historic than The India Club where customers have been treated to a butter chicken, chilli paneer, or chana masala for decades. The restaurant has been serving Londoners since 1951 - but their last service is nigh.
It has been confirmed the restaurant will shut it doors next month. The restaurant - established by the India League - played an important role after Indian independence in 1847. It was a venue where visiting politicians and other high-profile individuals could come to in London to enjoy some familiar food and speak their native language.
Speaking to Indian press about the closure, Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phizora - who have held the lease on the property for 26 years - said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the closure of The India Club.”
Phiroza added: “I have been helping here since the age of 10. This is heartbreaking.”
What was on the menu?
A look at the menu at The India Club shows some favourites on offer for those who enjoy Indian cuisine including:
Starters:
- Chicken 65 (boneless chicken marinated in spices and flour before being deep fried
- Onion Bhajis
- Vegetable Pakoras
Dosas (south-Indian pancake made with rice and served with chutneys):
- Masala Dosa
- Paneer Dosa
- Chicken Masala Dosa
- Lamb Keema Masala Dosa
Mains:
- Nadan Fish Curry
- King Prawn Curry
- Bhuna Lamb
- Butter Chicken
- Dhal
- Chilli Paneer
Desserts:
- Gulam Jaman (Indian dough dessert that is deep fired
- Kulfi (traditional Indian ice cream in malai, mango, or pistachio flavour)
The fight to stay open for the restaurant has been in the spotlight in more recent years.
Back in 2017, Marston Properties submitted a planning application to Westminster Council to develop the building where the restaurant and Strand Continental Hotel are found into new tourist accommodation.
More than 10,000 people signed a petition against that decision but to no avail.
National World has approached The India Club for comment. The last date the restaurant will be open is September 17, 2023.