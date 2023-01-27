Emergency services attended the scene at Cambridge Circus this afternoon after the man was injured while working on a hydraulic urinal

A man has died in central London after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal, the Met Police has confirmed. (Credit: PA)

A man has died after being injured by a hydraulic urinal in central London. Ambulance crews, firefighters and an air amublance were called to the scene at around 1pm on Cambridge Circus after reported a person had been injured using the device.

Emergency services said that they were able to free the man and release him to the care of London Ambulance Service. However, it has now been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police that the man died at the scene from his injuries.

In a statement on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed. Cordons remain in place at the location.

“Police were called at around 1.10pm on Friday January 27, to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, W1. The man is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal at the location.”

Emergency services responded to a call of a man being crushed by a hydraulic urinal earlier in the day. (Credit: PA)

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called today at 1.05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross.