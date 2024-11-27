Rail passengers were evacuated from London’s King’s Cross station this morning amid claims of an “emergency” at the transport hub.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of commuters were evacuated from the busy station during rush hours, with Transport for London (TfL) confirming that the station had been shut down around 9.12am. Videos and images posted to social media shows crowds of people being escorted out of the station concourse amid the emergency incident.

In one video, an announcement over the tannoy could be heard saying: "This is an emergency will all passengers leave the station immediately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London's King's cross St Pancras station was evacuated after an "emergency". | Getty Images

The station was reportedly evacuated due to overcrowding. The TfL Access X account posted: “King's Cross St. Pancreas station - This station is closed to prevent overcrowding. Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses either side of this station.”

The Sun also reported that the overcrowding was exasperated by a false fire alarm. The London Fire Department attended but left the scene quickly after the alarm was confirmed to be false.

After station staff were able to get the crowds under control, the station was re-opened at 9.29am. Tube services also resumed at this time.