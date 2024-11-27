London King's Cross station evacuated amid 'emergency' during rush hour - is the station re-opened?
Hundreds of commuters were evacuated from the busy station during rush hours, with Transport for London (TfL) confirming that the station had been shut down around 9.12am. Videos and images posted to social media shows crowds of people being escorted out of the station concourse amid the emergency incident.
In one video, an announcement over the tannoy could be heard saying: "This is an emergency will all passengers leave the station immediately."
The station was reportedly evacuated due to overcrowding. The TfL Access X account posted: “King's Cross St. Pancreas station - This station is closed to prevent overcrowding. Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses either side of this station.”
The Sun also reported that the overcrowding was exasperated by a false fire alarm. The London Fire Department attended but left the scene quickly after the alarm was confirmed to be false.
After station staff were able to get the crowds under control, the station was re-opened at 9.29am. Tube services also resumed at this time.
