London Overground strikes called off after RMT confirms it has received improved pay offer
Planned strikes on the London Overground for next week have been called off after the RMT union confirmed that it had received an improved pay offer. Union members working on the Overground and working for Arriva Rail London were due to take part in action between Monday February 19 and Tuesday February 20. However, these strikes have now been put on hold to allow members to vote on the new pay offer.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action. The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum.”
