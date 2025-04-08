DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved scenes of LondonDanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved scenes of London
10 pictures to make you fall in love with London all over again

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

These stunning pictures will make you want to take a trip straight to the capital.

The shots, from the Danita Delimont picture archive, show London in some of its best and most picturesque lights - whether high above the Thames or a surprising shot below London Bridge.

There are also enticing pictures of Leadenhall covered market in the city and new takes on the staples of the tourist experience - Big Ben, the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament.

Immerse yourself in these images of one of the great world cities... and remind yourself of all it has to offer.

You'll recognise the covered Leadenhall Market from scenes in many film and TV series

1. Leadenhall Market

You'll recognise the covered Leadenhall Market from scenes in many film and TV series | John Warburton-Lee / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

The view from the Shard to Canary Wharf with the River Thames in the foreground

2. The Thames and Canary Wharf

The view from the Shard to Canary Wharf with the River Thames in the foreground | John Warburton-Lee / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Big Ben and Parliament with traffic trails on Westminster Bridge

3. Parliament

Big Ben and Parliament with traffic trails on Westminster Bridge | Rob Tilley / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Trafalgar Square at dusk with traffic and London buses

4. Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square at dusk with traffic and London buses | AWL Images / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

