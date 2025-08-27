London Underground: Man spotted masturbating on travellator at Bank station - British Transport Police launch appeal

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Police say a man dropped his trousers on a railway station travellator and started masturbating.

British Transport Police have now issued a picture of a man they want to talk to about the incident.

Most Popular

The unpleasant sight happened on the London Underground on Tuesday, July 29 at about 9am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police want to speak to this person after a man was seen masturbating on a travellator at a London Underground stationplaceholder image
Police want to speak to this person after a man was seen masturbating on a travellator at a London Underground station | British Transport Police

Officers said: “A man was standing on a travellator at Bank Underground Station when he exposed himself and masturbated. Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 199 of 29 July. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:London UndergroundBritish Transport Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice