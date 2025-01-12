London Waterloo evacuated amid fire as commuters 'smell smoke' and four platforms shut down

12th Jan 2025, 10:15am
Sunday morning travellers at London’s Waterloo station were evacuated this morning following a fire inside the station.

Four platforms at the busy London transport hub were shut down, with evacuations taking place after reports of smoke from the lines. Platforms 20 to 24 were out of use as a result.

Trains between Waterloo and Clapham Junction have been disrupted due to the incident. Services are being subject to cancellations, delays or revisions until around midday as a result of the fire.

London Waterloo station was evacuated this morning after a fire inside the station.London Waterloo station was evacuated this morning after a fire inside the station.
London Waterloo station was evacuated this morning after a fire inside the station. | Getty Images

In an update to customers, South Western Railway (SWR) said: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12:00. Some lines are disrupted and your journey is likely to take longer. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”

London Fire Brigade confirmed that crews had been called to the station after receiving reports of smoke. Crews arrived at 9.30am, with SWR confirming that the fire has since been contained.

Services may still be impacted however, with ticket acceptance in place on the London Underground as well as buses between Waterloo and Clapham Junction.

