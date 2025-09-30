A peer who appeared on a reality TV show will not face a rape and sexual assault trial until the year after next.

Lord Charles Brocket appeared at Isleworth Crown Court today over allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Lord Brocket, 73, who was fourth on the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, did not formally make a plea but his counsel Crispin Aylett KC indicated he intends to plead not guilty.

Brocket is charged two counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity without consent in London on August 10 which relate to one complainant.

Lord Charles Brocket leaves Isleworth Crown Court, where he is charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

He was previously charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration in the village of Warbleton, East Sussex, on May 5, but that was dropped after a hearing on Monday.

The Recorder of the Royal Borough of Kensington, Judge Martin Edmunds KC, told him he is set to face a trial at the same court on November 1, 2027.

The senior judge said the trial is estimated to last seven days, telling Brocket: “I apologise to all concerned in this case that it is so far in to the future but the combination of an increasing backlog of cases coming to court and those in custody matters must take priority.”

Brocket, of Fulham, west London, had earlier spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the pre-trial preparation hearing.

He sat quietly in the dock, wearing a slate grey suit and white open neck shirt, as the lawyers worked through administrative details. Brocket was conditionally bailed to next appear before the same court for a case management hearing set for January 9, 2026. A pre-trial review in preparation for the trial was set October 7, 2027.

Who is Lord Brocket?

Brocket Hall | Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Lord Charles Brocket became the third Baron Brocket after the death of his grandfather Arthur Nall-Cain, who was the second Baron Brocket.

He was educated at Eton and served in the 14th/20th King’s Hussars in in Germany as a lieutenant, and acquired the reputation as a playboy aristocrat - at one stage owning 42 Ferraris. As well as I’m a Celebrity... he has also appeared on television in Scream! If You Want to Get Off, Bad Lads Army and Can't Pay? We'll Take It Away!

At that time of his grandfather’s death he also inherited Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire, near the A1m and Welwyn Garden City, to which he still owns the freehold. It has two golf courses, a restaurant and is used for events.