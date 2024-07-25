Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fire has broken out at a restaurant in the City of London on Thursday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Lothbury, close to St Paul’s Cathedral, at 3.27pm, where smoke was seen billowing into the sky.

The ground-floor kitchen was partially alight at the restaurant, which has offices. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Shoreditch, Dockhead, Shadwell and surrounding stations were called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire has broken out at a restaurant in the City of London on Thursday afternoon. | Getty Images