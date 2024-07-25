Lothbury: Fire breaks out at City of London restaurant near St Paul's Cathedral
The London Fire Brigade was called to Lothbury, close to St Paul’s Cathedral, at 3.27pm, where smoke was seen billowing into the sky.
The ground-floor kitchen was partially alight at the restaurant, which has offices. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Shoreditch, Dockhead, Shadwell and surrounding stations were called to the scene.
In a statement on X, London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters are still in attendance at Lothbury in #CityofLondon. Traffic in the surrounding area is likely to be impacted as crews respond. Please avoid the area if possible.”
