The next National Lottery draw will be a rollover after nobody won the top prize last night.

It means Wednesday’s top prize will be £2m.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “It’s an incredible night for Lotto players, as there has been a big jackpot Rolldown in tonight’s special £15m Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw which has resulted in six new millionaires being created, after six lucky ticket-holders matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball to win £1.03m each. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s winners.

“If that wasn’t enough, 15 luxury holidays to Italy for up to 10 people have also been won by online Lotto players in tonight’s fantastic draw. Whether it be a family getaway or a dream trip with friends, multiple unforgettable experiences are sure to be had.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger! Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects which funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.”

Lotto results

The winning Lotto numbers are: 09, 12, 18, 37, 43, 45 and the bonus number is 15.

It was the number 10 set of balls and the draw machine was Lancelot. It was the 3,082nd lottery draw.

Lotto hotpicks results

The winning numbers for Lotto HotPicks are the same as for the Lotto draw.

Draw number: 3,082

The winning Thunderball numbers are: 06, 18, 21, 28, 29 and the Thunderball number is 08. Nobody matched five numbers plus the Thunderball