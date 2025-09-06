While EuroMillions mega draws have grabbed the headlines recently, the National Lottery is still claiming plenty of interest.

And Wednesday’s draw’s prize pot has just grown, as there were no winners in tonight’s draw.

The 3,100st game to take place saw winning numbers of 10, 22, 37, 40, 45 and 57 and the bonus number is 24.

Nobody matched all six main numbers, but one did anyone match five and the bonus ball and won £1m. There were 48 tickets which had five of the six numbers and they won £1,750 each. Wednesday’s jackpot will be £8.4m.

Saturday’s Lotto HotPicks results

The Lotto HotPicks game has the same winning numbers as the main game and three people matched four of five, winning £13,000

The winning Thunderball numbers are: 01, 03, 16, 22 and 29 and the Thunderball is 12.. One person matched five without the Thunderball and has won £5,000.