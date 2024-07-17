Louis Linse in court charged with murdering seven-year-old boy in Haverfordwest

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a seven-year-old boy.

Papaipit Linse, 43, is accused of killing Louis Linse, believed to be her son, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on January 10 this year. No pleas were entered when she appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday. The judge, Paul Thomas KC, set a further hearing for September 23.

The defendant was represented by John Hipkin KC and the prosecution by Caroline Rees KC. Louis was pronounced dead at Withybush General Hospital after police were called to his address on Upper Market Street.

In January, coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court: “At 10.44am on Wednesday January 10, police received an emergency phone call reporting the suspected death of a child.

“He was taken to Withybush General Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased at 12pm on Wednesday January 10.”

