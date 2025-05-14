Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” mum who died after a horse riding accident.

Louise Goudman’s partner Malcolm revealed her death, after a fall from her new, young horse Bobby, as he opened a JustGiving fundraising page with the selfless aim of making sure that the horse is looked after in the future.

The tragedy happened just a week before Louise, who worked for the NHS, would have turned 41.

Louise Goudman died on May 5, days after a horse riding accident | JustGiving

He said: “My beautiful partner Louise tragically died on the 5th of May 2025, a week before her 41st birthday, following a horse riding accident a few days earlier.

“She died doing something that she loved. She adored animals and wouldn’t have blamed her young horse, even with his flaws, whom she had only known a couple of months.

“We deliberated long and hard what was the best Louise friendly thing to do, whilst morally knowing no one can ride Bobby again. We don’t want anyone to be put through the heart ache of having their loved one wrenched from their lives in such an unexpected and sudden way.

“This charity that rescue and re-house horses best meet our needs and have kindly agreed to look after Bobby. The funds raised from this just giving page will go towards paying for his upkeep.”

So far the appeal has raised about £3,800 of its £10,000 target.

And South Cathkin Farm, which is just south of Glasgow, posted its own tribute to Louise.

“It is with great sadness that we lost one of our lovely clients Louise Goudman who had been livery with us a few years back then recently purchased her new horse Bobby a couple of months ago,” it said.

“Louise was having teething issues with Bobby and we were trying our best to iron them out. Unfortunately she took a bad fall on Friday 2 May & never regained consciousness. She sadly passed away on Monday 5 May. We are all devastated for Louise’s family here at South Cathkin especially having a young family losing their mother.”

The fundraiser is at https://www.justgiving.com/page/louise-1