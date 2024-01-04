Police have issued a fresh appeal for information to locate a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Lucy Charles, 39, from Bangor-on-Dee in North Wales was last seen on December 22 at 5.34pm, where she was captured on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.

Her personal items were subsequently found on the bank of the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works following extensive enquiries and searches in both the river Dee and the local area. The police force, which is "increasingly concerned" about her safety and whereabouts, stated that they have conducted search operations with the local mountain rescue team, the fire department, the police aircraft, and the police under water search team, which will continue.

Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts of North Wales Police said: “Tomorrow (Friday) Lucy will have been missing for two weeks. It has been a particularly difficult time for Lucy’s family, especially given that we just had the Festive period. Lucy was last seen on the 22nd of December in Station Road, Bangor on Dee at 5.34pm when she was captured on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak. Since this time extensive searches have taken place which have led us to find personal items of Lucy’s on the bank of the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works.

“I would also like thank members of the public who have responded to our earlier appeals. My ask is for anyone who was in Bangor on Dee on these dates to think back- did you see Lucy at all? She was wearing a navy padded coat, significantly with a Hi-Viz vest, khaki-coloured leggings and black boots. If you feel that you did then please contact North Wales Police either online or 101, even if you are not certain it was Lucy, please let us know.

“The River Dee is in a very dangerous state of flooding at this time and I would urge members of the public not to venture near the river. Our searches continue; and Lucy’s family are being kept informed. Finally, my thoughts remain with Lucy’s family at this difficult time.”

