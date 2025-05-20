A Conservative councillor said he is “heartbroken” that his wife’s appeal bid against her 31-month sentence for inciting racial hatred has been dismissed at the Court of Appeal.

Lucy Connolly will remain behind bars, despite judges acknowledging the traumatic death of her young son 14 years ago.

Connolly, a mother from Northampton, was jailed in October 2024 for a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, which followed the fatal stabbings of three children in Southport. In her post, she wrote: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f**** hotels full of the b******* for all I care… if that makes me racist so be it.”**

On Tuesday, appeal judges Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Goss, and Mr Justice Sheldon refused her application, ruling that the original sentence was not “manifestly excessive.” “There is no arguable basis on which it could be said that the sentence imposed by the judge was manifestly excessive,” Lord Justice Holroyde said in his written judgement.

Connolly had told the court that her message was written while she was “really angry, really upset” and triggered by news of the Southport killings, which had brought up long-buried trauma linked to the death of her son, Harry, in 2011.

In response to Tuesday’s judgment, Lord Justice Holroyde acknowledged the emotional impact of Harry’s death. “We of course have every sympathy with the applicant over the death of her son, and we can understand why she remains angry about the circumstances of his death,” he said. “We can therefore accept that the shocking events in Southport had an impact on her which went beyond that felt by many others.”

Lucy Connolly will stay in prison as the Court of Appeal rejects her appeal against her sentence.

However, he added: “The applicant’s personal history cannot significantly reduce her culpability for that serious offence.”

Connolly claimed she had not understood that by pleading guilty she was admitting intent to incite violence. The judges rejected that argument, stating: “We were unable to accept that she entered her guilty plea with no understanding of what it entailed.”

Her husband, former Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly, said in a statement the ruling was “shocking and unfair.” “Lucy posted one nasty tweet when she was upset and angry about three little girls who were brutally murdered in Southport… She realised the tweet was wrong and deleted it within four hours.”

Mr Connolly had been a Tory West Northamptonshire district councillor, but lost his seat in May. He remains on the town council. He added: “My wife has paid a very high price for making a mistake and today the court has shown her no mercy.”

Lucy Connolly (left) and her husband Raymond Connolly (right). Credit: Northants Police (left) and Christopher Furlong/Getty Images (right).

Connolly was arrested on August 6, 2024, and further racist messages were later recovered from her phone. The original post was viewed over 300,000 times before being deleted.

The Free Speech Union, which supported her appeal, called the judgement “deeply disappointing,” writing on X: “Two-and-a-half years for a single tweet is grossly disproportionate and it should trouble anyone who believes the law must be applied evenly, without fear or favour.”

What happened to Lucy Connolly’s son, Harry?

Harry Connolly was just 19 months old when he died from dehydration and acute kidney failure, following two visits to Northampton General Hospital in late April 2011. Despite showing concerning symptoms, including vomiting and blood in his stools, Harry was discharged twice, first on April 27 and again on April 28, without crucial checks being carried out.

A disciplinary panel later found that Dr Tasnim Arif, a paediatric registrar who examined Harry during his second visit, failed to recognise and record key symptoms, including “lethargy,” which the panel described as a “red flag symptom” of clinical dehydration. The doctor also failed to arrange further tests or properly assess the child’s condition.

Harry’s condition worsened at home. In the early hours of 1 May, his father, Raymond, discovered him stiff and unresponsive. A post-mortem examination found Harry had died from dehydration and liver failure caused by an undiagnosed inflammation of the colon.

An inquest in 2012 concluded that vital procedures had not been followed. Harry had only been weighed once, no blood tests were taken, and his symptoms were not properly recorded in his medical file. Northampton General Hospital later issued a public apology to the family and said systemic changes had been made to improve paediatric care following Harry’s death.

In 2015, a tribunal brought by the General Medical Council found Dr Arif guilty of a series of failings including failing to carry out vital checks before discharging Harry.

But, despite objections from the GMC, the tribunal ruled that Dr Arif was still fit to practise, after clearing her of other charges. They also refused a plea from the GMC to put a warning on Dr Arif's file.