Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The heartbroken twin sister of a young woman has told the drink-driver who killed her: “She was the other half of me, my closest confidante. Now, I face a lifetime without her.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Leahy, 23, died when her Citroen car was in a head-on collision with a Ford Ranger driven by Daniel Ward.

Lucy was looking forward to a night out to celebrate her new job after finishing her accountancy studies - but never made it home. Ward was breathalysed and found to be over the limit. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and then further arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later a police investigation found Ward had been drinking at a restaurant prior to the collision and so he was charged with causing death by driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

After pleading guilty to the offence at Northampton Crown Court on December 19, Ward appeared at the same court this week where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

Lucy Leahy, 23, died before finding out she had passed her Chartered Accountancy exams/family picture

During the sentencing hearing, moving victim personal statements were read out which detailed the sense of loss Lucy’s loved-ones feel.

Addressing Ward directly, Lucy’s mum Claire said: “There are no words that could ever come close to describing what you have put us through. The loss of a child is like no other pain, it’s forever life-altering. My heart is shattered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The daily missing her isn’t the hardest part, it is accepting that she is never coming back and will never carry on being the amazing person she was. I will never again see her beautiful smile, hear her infectious laugh, hear her voice, or see her live her dreams

“Living life without Lucy is the hardest thing to do, no mother should ever have to walk this long painful road. You took her from us all and gave all of us a life sentence, for the sake of having a drink.”

Daniel Ward, 43, has been jailed for three years and four months in prison after causing death by driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He killed Lucy Leahy, 23, in a head-on accident on the A509 near Bozeat in Northamptonshire | Northamptonshire Police

Lucy’s dad Daniel described the bright future his daughter had ahead of her: “Just a few days after her passing, Lucy was to receive her degree in accountancy, a culmination of five years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. She poured her heart and soul into her studies, overcoming challenges with tremendous tenacity. Yet, there was no celebration, no joyful gathering to honour her accomplishments, only the bitter sting of what could have been.

“As we seek justice for Lucy, it is important to recognise that no matter the outcome of this case, it’s our family who will serve a life sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy’s twin sister Katie told the court just how special she was: “Lucy was the embodiment of courage, determination, and strength. Her unwavering sense of right and wrong compelled her to stand up for the most vulnerable among us, often giving selflessly without ever seeking recognition. As Lucy’s twin sister, I feel as though I have lost a part of my very identity. She was the other half of me, my closest confidante. We dreamed of growing old together, even planning our future bunk beds in a care home. Now, I face a lifetime without her.”

And her partner Ryan said: “I’ve written this, not just to convey my own sorrow but to give a voice to Lucy - a kind, dedicated woman whose future was unjustly stolen from her.

“On the day Lucy died, we were looking forward to a weekend of celebration. As I waited for her that night, I felt a growing excitement, even making sure to time the tea she asked for so it would be ready for her arrival. Lucy’s life was full of purpose and promise, and she deserved to experience the future she had dreamed of. This tragic, preventable event not only took her life but shattered the life we had spent years working to build together.”

Lead investigator Detective Constable Lee Norton from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “No sentence will ever make up for the loss of Lucy Leahy - an intelligent, principled and kind-hearted young woman who meant the world to her partner, family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beautiful words they wrote which were read out in court show only a glimpse of the intense feelings of loss they still experience on a day-to-day basis. My thoughts remain with them and will long into the future. Daniel Ward may be going to prison for just three years and four months, but he will have to live with the fact that his decision to drive drunk has led to a life sentence for Lucy’s family.

“I hope this is a lesson to anyone else who drink drives. Look at the damage Daniel Ward has done and ask yourself, could you live with doing the same?”

The accident happened on the evening of Friday, November 24, 2023 on the A509 near Bozeat in Northamptonshire when Ward crossed the double white lines into the northbound carriageway and collided head-on with Lucy’s car.