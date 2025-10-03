Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at an industrial estate.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shots were fired from a car which sped off immediately. Police searched the area and while they found the red 4x4 thought to have been driven during the incident, they did not find the perpetrators, despite sending up a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Inspector Roseanna Green said: “We know the news of this incident is likely to cause concern, but we’d like to reassure everyone we have not found any information to suggest there is a wider risk to the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the Lufton Trading Estate in Yeovil after shots were fired from a car | Avon and Somerset Police

“Officers remain at the scene carrying out vital work as part of this investigation. Detectives are following up on all lines of enquiry to track down those responsible. To make sure we are there for the community, extra patrols are planned in the area. Anyone with concerns is urged to speak to those officers who will be happy to stop, listen and support where possible.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

It happened at the Lufton Trading Estate in Yeovil, Somerset, at about 12.45pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference number 5225275680.