A judo Olympian says she is heartbroken after her brother’s body was found three days after he went missing in Bristol.

More than 100 police officers had been involved in the search for Luis Piovesana, 26, whose sister Lubjana Piovesana competed for Team GB before switching to the Austrian team.

In a social media post, Ms Piovesana wrote: “Hello everyone, Luis has been found. We are completely devastated but he has passed away.

“I am grateful for everyone’s support. And I am so sorry this has happened. Luis was my little brother and loved by everyone. I wish he could have seen the love from everyone. He will be remembered by us all.”

The post was signed off with a dove emoji.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “At around 6pm today (Monday 3 March), a dive team was searching the River Frome in the Napier Road area of Eastville, Bristol, when they located a body. While formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives have met with Luis’ family and updated them.

“Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Undated Avon and Somerset Police handout photo of Luis Piovesana, who went missing in Bristol in the early hours of Friday morning. The 26-year-old brother of Olympic judo athelete Lubjana Piovesana, was last seen at around 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park. Issue date: Monday March 3, 2025. | Avon and Somerset Police/PA

Mr Piovesana had been seen at around 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park having travelled there via a taxi from a venue in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s, a 10-minute drive away.

Mr Piovesana’s family spent the weekend searching for him and asked people to check their gardens and sheds. Mounted officers and police drone teams were also been involved in the investigation with police divers searching the River Frome near the M32.

Speaking to the PA news agency while the search was ongoing, Ms Piovesana’s partner, Laurin Bohler, said family and friends had travelled from Birmingham to help.