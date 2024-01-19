Luke Howe: Appeal issued to find missing teenager with 'learning disabilities' as police launch river search
14-year-old Luke Howe has been missing from his home since Thursday
A huge search effort is currently underway to find a missing teenager. Luke Howe, who has learning difficulties, went missing from his grandparents' home in Hale, Trafford just before 6.15pm on Thursday, January 18. He was last seen on Bankhall Lane, Greater Manchester Police said.
The North West Underwater Police search team were reportedly seen scouring River Bollin in Hale this morning, which is just metres away from he was last seen, as part of a huge search effort to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
According to his auntie, Jessica Howe who told Manchester Evening News, searches have been focusing around rivers, canals and woodlands. Police officers have also been spotted making door-to-door enquiries in Hale. She said Luke has global development delays and autism, meaning he has "no concept of danger."
Luke, who has been described as slim built with blonde hair, was last seen in a school uniform consisting of a blue sweatshirt and dark grey trousers. Anyone with information should call 101 or contact through Live Chat on the police website quoting log 2710 of 18/01/2024.
