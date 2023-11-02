Telling news your way
Exterior of Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shrops.Exterior of Hadley Park Windmill, Telford, Shrops.
Luxury property: Some of the grandest homes currently on the UK market in London, Devon and more

Converted chapels, windmills, and properties set on secluded private islands are available in the UK

By Gurj Nanrah
3 minutes ago

From grand estates, to lovingly converted historical landmarks, the UK is full of grand homes that all the talk of their local area. Up and down the country, houses are on the market that offer a glimpse for many of us as to how the other half live.

Converted chapels, windmills, and properties set on secluded private islands all feature in the list here of grand homes currently on the UK market. If you had the choice, which would you choose to settle in?

NationalWorld has compiled a list of luxury properties available in the UK currently in places including Devon, London, Suffolk, and more. Some have been used in the past as luxury Airbnb's, and one is a hotel that has served as an example of fine European art deco for decades.

All with their own unique histories and tenants - and one which will surely become a project home to behold - take a look at the images below to see what captures your imagination at the moment on the UK property market.

The former Chapel of the College of St Mark & St John (Thomas Nugent)

1. A stunning former Victorian chapel that has been converted into a luxury home equipped with a swimming pool and gym has gone on the market. The eye-catching five-bedroom London property is located in the heart of the affluent Chelsea area of the UK capital, between Fulham Road and King's Road. Originally built in 1841 as The Chapel at the College of St Mark and St John. Guide price: £10 million

The former Chapel of the College of St Mark & St John (Thomas Nugent)

House on Mount Radford Crescent, Exeter (Derek Harper)

2. A grand Grade II listed UK property which dates back to 1835 and features a 29ft games room has gone on the market. The Georgian home in Devon comes is surrounded by idyllic gardens on a crescent road. Guide pirce: £3.25 million

House on Mount Radford Crescent, Exeter (Derek Harper)

Ashman's Hall, Suffolk (Auction House)

3. Ashman's Hall, an eight-bedroom manor house that has been on the Airbnb rental market, is up for grabs and features a glass-domed ceiling and helicopter landing space. Guide price: £1.25 - £1.5 million

Ashman's Hall, Suffolk (Auction House)

Burgh Island Hotel (Derek Voller)

4. Located on a tidal island in Devon, Burgh Island Hotel is the epitome of art deco. The hotel boasts a mermaid pool - a naturally enclosed body of seawater - and facilities such as a sauna and billiards room. Guide price: £15 million

Burgh Island Hotel (Derek Voller)

