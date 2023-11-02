Luxury property: Some of the grandest homes currently on the UK market in London, Devon and more
Converted chapels, windmills, and properties set on secluded private islands are available in the UK
From grand estates, to lovingly converted historical landmarks, the UK is full of grand homes that all the talk of their local area. Up and down the country, houses are on the market that offer a glimpse for many of us as to how the other half live.
Converted chapels, windmills, and properties set on secluded private islands all feature in the list here of grand homes currently on the UK market. If you had the choice, which would you choose to settle in?
NationalWorld has compiled a list of luxury properties available in the UK currently in places including Devon, London, Suffolk, and more. Some have been used in the past as luxury Airbnb's, and one is a hotel that has served as an example of fine European art deco for decades.
All with their own unique histories and tenants - and one which will surely become a project home to behold - take a look at the images below to see what captures your imagination at the moment on the UK property market.