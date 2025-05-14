A secondary school has been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat.

Lydiard Park Academy in Swindon was evacuated at about 10am today.#

The school sent a message to parents today saying: “This morning, we received an email claiming that there was a suspicious package on the school site.”

A spokesperson for The Park Academies Trust, quoted by local title the Swindon Advertiser, said: “This morning, a precautionary evacuation took place at Lydiard Park Academy after the school received an email threat.

“In consultation with the police and local authorities, we are now managing the safe exit of the site for all pupils and staff, and we are updating parents and carers on collection arrangements as required. Despite the obvious disruption caused by this situation, everyone on site has remained calm and has been kept informed of developments. The safety of our pupils and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate co-operation and understanding during this time.”

Wiltshire Police said: "Please be aware of an ongoing incident at Lydiard Park Academy School. Children and staff have been evacuated from the school as a precaution following a message sent to the school. There are no reported injuries. Please stay away from the area to allow emergency service to attend.”