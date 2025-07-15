Lyme Regis beach: 71-year-old charged after man went up to groups of young women and exposed himself
Police were told about incidents on three different days this year in which a man went up to groups of young women on beach and exposed himself.
It happened on Saturday, April 5, Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, June 29 this year in Lyme Regis, in Dorset.
A 71-year-old man from Cwmbran in South Wales was arrested and charged with exposure offences, and was due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today.
