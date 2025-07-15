A 71-year-old was charged by police after reports of a man exposing himself to groups of young women on a beach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were told about incidents on three different days this year in which a man went up to groups of young women on beach and exposed himself.

It happened on Saturday, April 5, Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, June 29 this year in Lyme Regis, in Dorset.

A 71-year-old man from Cwmbran in South Wales was arrested and charged with exposure offences, and was due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today.