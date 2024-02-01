Telling news your way
A major motorway is closed due to a 'large spillage' of cooking oil

By Rahmah Ghazali
1 minute ago
One of the three lanes on the M1 remains closed on the northbound in Bedfordshire due to a large spillage of cooking oil.

Motorists have been warned of delays after a major motorway was closed due to a large spillage of cooking oil. National Highways said one of the three lanes on the M1 northbound in Bedforshire between Junction 12 in Toddington and Junction 13 in Brogborough remains closed to traffic following the incident.

A clear-up operation will be ongoing through the afternoon, with a 20-minute delay on approach. National Highways said the traffic is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm, with normal traffic conditions expected at 5.30pm

